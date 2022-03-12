Gary Barton Gauld
Memoriams

Gary Barton Gauld, age 86, of Cadillac passed away on March 5, 2022 at Munson Hospital Cadillac.

He was born in Little Lake, Michigan in the upper peninsula on October 3, 1935 to Clifford and Bertha (Jenkins) Gauld. After his father passed, the family moved to Manton where Gary spent his school years. There he excelled in athletics and was a star basketball and baseball player. As an adult, he was a well known pitcher in the local fastpitch men's softball league.

In 1953, he wooed Joan Grice of Cadillac with his beautiful tenor voice, married her and they had five children together. He later married Atha Jean Crowder and moved to the Kalamazoo area where her three daughters lived. After her passing, Gary returned to Cadillac to spend his final years near his relatives.

Gary loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a great people person and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Reconnecting with locals from his past was a favorite hobby, as well as walking and watching TV sports. In spite of his heart disease, he was determined to stay active and wanted to see 100.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: James, Clarence, Gordon, Verl, Patrick, Keith and Lynn Gauld; sisters: Verda Barnes, Lillian Cunningham and June Haskin; and both wives: Joan and Atha Jean.

He is survived by his sons Michael (Jean) Gauld and Bradley Gauld; daughters: Laurie Gauld, Julie (Dale) Rice and Shari Miller; stepdaughters: Sabrina Christman, Victoria (Tim) Farkas and Corina Christman; sister Sandra Pifer of Rochester, NY; sisters-in-law: Amanda Gauld, Judy Gauld and Janice Gauld; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Gary was always ready with a hug, never failed to say "I love ya" and spread his sunny disposition wherever he went. He will be sadly missed.

A family graveside memorial will be held in the spring.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.