Gary Barton Gauld, age 86, of Cadillac passed away on March 5, 2022 at Munson Hospital Cadillac.
He was born in Little Lake, Michigan in the upper peninsula on October 3, 1935 to Clifford and Bertha (Jenkins) Gauld. After his father passed, the family moved to Manton where Gary spent his school years. There he excelled in athletics and was a star basketball and baseball player. As an adult, he was a well known pitcher in the local fastpitch men's softball league.
In 1953, he wooed Joan Grice of Cadillac with his beautiful tenor voice, married her and they had five children together. He later married Atha Jean Crowder and moved to the Kalamazoo area where her three daughters lived. After her passing, Gary returned to Cadillac to spend his final years near his relatives.
Gary loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a great people person and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Reconnecting with locals from his past was a favorite hobby, as well as walking and watching TV sports. In spite of his heart disease, he was determined to stay active and wanted to see 100.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: James, Clarence, Gordon, Verl, Patrick, Keith and Lynn Gauld; sisters: Verda Barnes, Lillian Cunningham and June Haskin; and both wives: Joan and Atha Jean.
He is survived by his sons Michael (Jean) Gauld and Bradley Gauld; daughters: Laurie Gauld, Julie (Dale) Rice and Shari Miller; stepdaughters: Sabrina Christman, Victoria (Tim) Farkas and Corina Christman; sister Sandra Pifer of Rochester, NY; sisters-in-law: Amanda Gauld, Judy Gauld and Janice Gauld; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Gary was always ready with a hug, never failed to say "I love ya" and spread his sunny disposition wherever he went. He will be sadly missed.
A family graveside memorial will be held in the spring.
