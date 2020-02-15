MARION — Gary D. Davenport, age 82 of Marion, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at home under the care of his family and Hospice of Michigan. Gary was born September 24, 1937 in Cadillac to Max and Doris (Frey) Davenport. He was married for 63 years to the former Arlene Booms.

Gary was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4087 in Marion and had been a volunteer fireman in Leslie, Michigan prior to moving to the Marion area.

Gary is survived by his wife, Arlene; children, Donald (Sue) Davenport of Rives Junction, Kathy (Dean) Taylor, Douglas (Denae) Davenport and Teresa (Scott) Copher all of Leslie; daughter-in-law Cindy Davenport and brother, Ted Davenport both of Lake City. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; a son David Davenport; and a brother Bruce Davenport.

In honoring Gary’s wishes there are no services planned and his burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Marion or to Hospice of Michigan.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.

Cadillac News

