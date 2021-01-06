Gary Dean Kline, age 66, of Lake City, passed away suddenly on January 2, 2021 at the Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Gary was born April 5, 1954 in Battle Creek to Donald and Betty (Dayhuff) Kline.
He was married to Bobbie Ann Oles for 27 years.
Gary worked many years from a young age. After working at Ralstons of Battle Creek for 18 years, he became the owner of K-Line Signs in Lake City with his wife Bobbie. Gary was a big part of his community being the Water Point Officer for the Lake Missaukee Fire Department Station 200 and a former board member of the Chamber of Commerce. He was also one of the founding members of the Crank Benders Car Club and the VP of Northwest Michigan ORV.
No one who met Gary will forget his love for his family, friends and hobbies, such as Classic cars, Slot car racing, Side by side riding for miles and miles, camping and Fishing in Florida during the winter months.
Gary is survived by his wife, Bobbie Ann and three children: Steven (Marci) Evans of Delton, Samantha (Tom) Roach-Peery of Lake City, and Jason (Darcy) Kline of Battle Creek and six grandchildren: Amber (Mike) Evans-Wagner, Halen, Ion and Easton Kline, Colton and Mason Peery and four great grandchildren: Hailey, Harley, Leigha and Autumn.
He is also survived by his stepmother, Jeanne Kline of Kissimmee, FL, two brothers: David (Pam) Kline of Sabastian, FL and Dan Kline of Kissimmee, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Nancy Bond.
Cremation has taken place and due to the current COVID 19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
