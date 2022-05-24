Gary Dean Moomey of Cadillac passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at his home. He was 68.
Gary was born November 28, 1953 in Cadillac, Michigan to Frederick G. and Sandra M. (Tewsley) Moomey, Sr. and they preceded him in death. He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1971 and attended Ferris State University. Gary owned and operated Moomey Christmas Tree Farms.
Gary served honorably in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 94 in Cadillac. He enjoyed trips to the casino and camping. Gary also loved music and attending concerts.
On July 20, 1974 he married the former Mary Lea Phinney and she survives him along with their daughters, Carrie (Jeremy) Hose of Lake City and Melissa (Alex) Sands of Cadillac; grandchildren: Katlin, Kristin and Megan Hose, Brianna and Audrey Sands; great-granddaughter, Ellie; siblings: Fred (Dorothy) Moomey of Cadillac, Rev. Brian (Dana) Moomey of Mount Vernon, Missouri, Holly Clements of Sandpoint, Idaho, Janice (Jim) Ransom of Cadillac and Muriel (Gary) Laverty of Roscommon and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 25, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Rev. Brian Moomey officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Sherman Township Cemetery in Osceola County with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cadillac Veterans Serving Veterans. An online guestbook is available at www.peterson.fh.com.
