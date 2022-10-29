Gary E. Peterson of LeRoy passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at his home. He was 74.
Gary was born May 4, 1948 in Reed City to Eldred M. "Pete" and Florence E. (Nelson) Peterson and they preceded him in death.
He graduated from the first graduating class of Pine River High School. Gary worked at Miller Industries, now known as Tubelite for 37 years before retiring in 2005.
Gary was a member of LeRoy United Methodist Church. He loved spending time outdoors, cutting wood, inventing and tinkering with lawn equipment. Gary enjoyed life; he might have had a tough facade, but Gary had a caring heart and completely melted for his grandchildren. He loved attending all their games and events and was always there with unwavering support. He was so proud of his grandchildren and family.
He was always willing to help others and was a jokester and an amusing storyteller. Gary was a history buff and enjoyed history trivia with his grandchildren and sharing facts with his family. He loved winters in Arizona; spending time with friends there and razor riding in the mountains.
He married Gina M. Davis on May 17, 1969 at LeRoy United Methodist Church and she survives him along with their children: Paul (Sarah) Peterson of LeRoy, Jill (Bill) Johnson of Chase, Tricia (Steve) Wessels of Reed City; grandchildren: Ellie and Kristen Peterson, Jenna, Jillian and Jared Johnson, Kevin and Shelby Wessels and a sister, Julie (Paul) Janik of LeRoy.
Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Friday, November 4, 2022 at LeRoy United Methodist Church with Pastor Cori Clevenger. Friends may meet the family Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to LeRoy United Methodist Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
