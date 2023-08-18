Gary Eugene Nowland, at age 68, of Marion, Michigan entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
Gary was all about family and spent 49 1/2 years with his wife, JoAnn. He was a loving and devoted husband to JoAnn, and dad to his children, Jamie Nowland, Cynthia Smith (Dan Hose), Amber (Jerry) Melvin, Amanda Nowland, and Gari (Josh) Mead. Over the years, Gary was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Gary enjoyed spending time outdoors, playing sports, hunting. laughing and hanging around with siblings and in-laws.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Nowland Family.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
