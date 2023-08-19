Gary Gregg De Good of Manton passed away Monday evening August 14, 2023 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 79. Gary was born on March 18, 1944 in Bluffton, Ohio to Carl R. & Hazel K. (Henning) De Good. He graduated from High School in Paulding, Ohio.
Gary had various jobs over the years including working in the coal mines in Colorado, Peet Packing Company and he retired from Four Winns. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, wood working, and playing pool. Gary was a member of the Pine River Pool League and of Tustin Trails Golf Course.
Survivors include his children: Kenneth De Good of North Dakota, Martin De Good of Manton, Steven (Elizabeth) Schmitt of Florida, Amber Horton of Manton, Linda Schmitt (Jeffery Gross), and Kimberly (Alexi) Rodriguez of Marion; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 5 siblings: Perry (Gail) De Good, Rick (JaDee) De Good, Debbie (Bob) Reichert, Denise Lange, and Dee Becker and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Gary was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeffery T. Gross, II in 2018 and his sister and her husband, Alice & Tom Townley.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac officiating. Friends may meet the family from 12 Noon until services. Maple Hill Cemetery in Leroy will be Gary's final resting place. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
