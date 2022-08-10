Gary Holt Gary Holt, Mesick - age 68, of Mesick, passed away August 5, 2022.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
""
Latest News
- Back-to-school time a good time to get back on track for childhood vaccinations
- Cadillac man sentenced to prison for multiple CSC convictions
- Silent Observer raises funds with sporting goods raffle
- Retired Manton teacher raises nearly $5K in canoe trip down Manistee River
- Public record — Missaukee County's 84th District Court
- Today in history: Crowds watch circus unload this morning
- Lake City addressing dike damage from muskrats
- Lake City residents voice concerns about short-term rentals
Most Popular
Articles
- Hermann's restaurant closed indefinitely; ownership considering what steps to take next
- Robert A. Harcourt
- Max Franklin
- Diane Lynn Ladd
- City manager evaluation process raises concerns about transparency
- Esther May Doornbos
- Michael Eric Sluiter
- Marvin M. Bazuin
- AAR Mobility Systems awarded $173.5 million contract from U.S. Air Force
- Nancy Kay Samuelson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.