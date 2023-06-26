Gary J. Christensen of Cadillac passed away Friday June 23, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 88. Gary was born on September 10, 1934 in Cadillac to William & Josephine (Marvin) Christensen.
Gary went to school in Cadillac and later followed in his father's footsteps by going to work at St. John's Table Company where he was employed for many years. He enjoyed classic cars and will be remembered for his 1956 Dodge Royal. Gary was instrumental in getting the cars shows started at Culver's and Green Acres here in Cadillac. Another one of his hobbies was playing the guitar.
On July 3, 1957 in Cadillac he married the former Darlene Mason and she survives him along with 3 sons: Ed (Tracy) Christensen, Steven Christensen and Jim Christensen; 13 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. In addition to his parents Gary was preceded in death by 2 sons: Roger and Gary, Jr. and his siblings: Jack Christensen and Fern Rudolph.
In accordance with the family's wishes cremation has taken place and no services will take place at this time. His final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.