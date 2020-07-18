BROOKSVILLE, FL — Gary Joseph Clark, born in South Boardman, Michigan, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the age of 77 in Brooksville, Florida.
Gary is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon; their two daughters, Kelly and Merry; three grandchildren, Chelsea, Dylan and Miles; three brothers, Robert, Dennis, and David; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph William Clark and Freida Louise Neihardt; his sister, Juanita; and half brother, Ronnie.
Gary was employed by the Michigan Department of Transportation for 17 years in Cadillac, Michigan until 1979 and moved to Florida and co-owned Clark's Paint Center in Brooksville from 1980 to 2006.
Gary was many things to many people. He had a penetrating sense of humor, and his ability to tell a story was remarkable. He loved to share whimsical, outlandish portrayals of everyday observations of the human condition, which always guaranteed to make someone smile. Through his stories and anecdotes, he offered a glimpse into his life, and the life he made with Sharon, his children, grandchildren and all that were close to him.
Regarded by many as the “family historian‘ Gary helped preserve the past by sharing his research and time with anyone willing to ask or listen. He knew well the value of his ancestral beginnings, and his dedication to preserving the history remains a concretizing element in the family.
Gary deeply cared about his friends and family. He was a solid source of practical advice and wisdom and was always there if you needed him. "Missed" is hardly the word to express our loss. Gary was truly one of a kind, and there is no replacement.
Gary's life will be remembered with family and friends “nothing fancy, shorts and shirts and grins on faces, on July 26, 2020 beginning at noon at the Cadillac City Park. All is well.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or The Salvation Army or whatever you think Gary would have liked.
