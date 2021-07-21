Gary Lee Birgy, longtime resident of Manton, passed away at home, on the farm, under the care of hospice on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, with family by his side. He was 76.
Gary was born on October 19, 1944, at the Cadillac hospital, to Paul and Maurietta (Huston) Birgy. He grew up in Fife lake and graduated from Manton High School. Gary entered into marriage with the former Kam Bridson on April 3, 1981, at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Lake City. The couple celebrated over 40 years together and relished in watching their family grow.
Gary spent many years working as the mail carrier for the Manton and Fife Lake area, retiring in 2018. However, his passion was always his farm, he began in dairy eventually transitioning into beef and then became the owner and operator of Birgy Trucking in Manton. Gary loved his farm, spending time working right alongside his family, and has left a legacy for the generations to come. He was a member of the Lake City Eagles, Knights of Columbus, and the Masonic Lodge in Manton. Gary will be remembered for enjoying a good laugh, always having time for a "cold one", and making time to tell a good story. He will be deeply missed by many.
Gary is survived by his wife, Kam Birgy of Manton; his children, Karie (Jason) Hankins, Chad (Alena) Birgy, Gene (Katie Musselman) Birgy, Brad (Jessica) Birgy, Jimmy (Irene) Legett, Tony (Juleann) Legett, Dawn Pitsch, and Kathy (Stacey) Bigelow; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his siblings, Janice (Bud) Harrison, Judy (Terry) Birgy, Randy (Valerie) Birgy, Rick Birgy, Daniel Birgy, and John Birgy; as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins, loving family members, his beloved dog Lady, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by, his parents, a brother, Gregory Birgy, and a son, Scott Legett.
A celebration of Gary's Life will be held from 1 until 4 p.m., on Sunday, July 25, at the Barn Hall in Manton, with a time of sharing and a toast to Gary to begin at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan or to the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com. The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
