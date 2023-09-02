Today, we acknowledge Gary L. Culver has ridin his last ride on 08-22-2023 yet most likely be found exploring the greener pastures of Heaven on some painted palomino.
Gary was born number four of five Michiganders to Gerald and Lina Culver in 1949. He attended JW Sexton High School, Lansing Community College, then enlisted in the US Air Force in 1969 becoming a Military Police Officer in the Vietnam War. After his duty, Gary continued his education until he earned his Bachelor's degree from WMU and then a Master Degree in Education in the late 1970s.
Early 1980s, Gary accepted a teaching position in Las Vegas, NV and started a family with his wife Lynn Mary Ruser. Gary is survived by his three sons Brenden Ruser, Christopher Culver and Jonathan Culver. He loved watching his children at sporting events, hunting, fishing, and became an invaluable member of the National Final Rodeo for over 30+ years of service on the security team.
In 2022, the National Finals Rodeo recognized Gary for his distinguished service and reinforced his cowboy way of life i.e. chewing Copenhagen from sunrise to sunset, wearing boots in the house, or sleeping in the recliner wrapped in horse blankets. Gary officially retired from the big city lifestyle and returned to Michigan to become a semi-nomad, snow-bird, and Grandpa. He enjoyed loading up his pack mule (AKA: Toyota Sequoia) to visit family members and several grandkids stretched across God's country. Gary was often found playing cards, riding a tractor, kayaking on the Boardman River, or bundled up in a lakeside cabin reading Tom Clancey books.
Gary will be missed dearly but may his stories live on forever as there is truly no such thing as one last ride...
A small service will be held at Fairview Cemetery on Sept. 23, 2023 @ 10am. followed by a light luncheon at Faith Baptist Church located at 10559 W. Watergate Rd, Cadillac, MI.
