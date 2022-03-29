Gary L. Bennett of Tustin passed away Sunday morning, March 27, 2022 at his home. He was 79. Gary was born on August 14, 1942 in Meauwataka, Michigan to Kenneth & Ardis (Hillard) Bennett and they preceded him in death.

Gary attended Cadillac High School. He worked as an electrician in the Cadillac area for over 30 years. He enjoyed working on and restoring old cars, fishing, yard work, wood working and anything electrical.

On July 25, 2008 in Big Rapids he married the former Donna Moore and she survives him along with his children: Kelly (Don) Mitchell of Tustin and Ricki (John) Rittenhouse of Florida; step-children: Steven Kilts of Grant, Todd Kilts of Tustin and Pam (Tony) Polaski of Howard City; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a sister, Debbie (Bruce) Duval. In addition to his parents Gary was preceded in death by a daughter, Terry Bassett; and a step-daughter, Michelle Gary.

In accordance with Gary's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

