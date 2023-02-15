Gary Lee Nowicki, 77, passed away in the comfort of his home on, Wednesday, February 9, 2023. He was born September 1, 1945, in Lansing, Michigan to Edward and Dorothy Nowicki. He was a hard-working tool and die maker and lover of all things hunting, fishing, guitars, motorcycles, and classic cars. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Desiree Nowicki; son, Gary M. Nowicki, daughter; DD Nowicki, grandchildren; Adrianna/Hazel, Austyn-Ray, Tyler, Amy, Jaxon, and Avery. Brother, Thomas Nowicki, uncle; Bob Huelsman, cousins; Patty/Doug Drury, Susan Prudden, and Marsha/Ron Blonsky. His sister/cousin; Marie Coffey, brother-in-law; Richard D/Linda Story, sister-in-law; Penny/Shayla. A niece; Shawn/Mike Ryan, and friends/brothers; Don/Tammy Reynolds, Brent Kearns, Bill Vincent, and Dick/Carol Lone. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. In regard to flowers and cards please contact immediate family members.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
""
Latest News
- Cadillac girls claim D2 ski regional
- Cadillac boys, Reed City girls score non-league wins
- Lake City girls score win over NMC
- McBain rallies past Glen Lake
- Strong second half sends Evart past Houghton Lake
- Manton girls beat Roscommon
- Bold Intentions
- Public record — Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court
Most Popular
Articles
- Big Rapids man dies after getting pinned by truck tire at Lake County scrap yard
- School closings and delays for Friday, Feb. 10
- Starting from scratch: McBain starts wrestling program
- Pine River claims D4 wrestling district
- Cadillac trio sign for football at D2 schools
- FBI assisting with investigation of school swatting calls
- Autopsy reports received, suspicious death investigation making way to prosecutor's desk soon
- Three charged with meth-related offenses
- Local couples share their secrets to a loving relationship
- Today in history: Monster pike gaffed from Lake Cadillac
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.