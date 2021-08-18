Gary Lynn Hyde
Memoriams

Gary Lynn Hyde of Reed City passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at his home on Todd Lake after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was 79.

Gary was born on April 9, 1942 in Clinton County, Michigan to Merle and Norma Hyde. On December 9, 1961, Gary married his high school sweetheart Wanda "Kay" Spencer in their hometown, Carson City, Michigan - they were married for 59 years. In 1969 Gary and Kay moved to Todd Lake near Reed City, Michigan. Gary worked for many years for the Total Oil Company. He also owned and operated Gary Hyde Trucking, Inc. until 2008 when he retired. Gary and Kay enjoyed many winter vacations in Gulf Shores, Alabama. They were also active in Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred racing for many years.

Gary was very proud of his family and found great joy in spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Kay; his daughter, Tracy (Butch) Gardner of Hersey, Michigan; son, Todd (Julie) Hyde of Pittsboro, North Carolina; and grandchildren: Tim Hyde, Josh Hughston, Chris Hyde, Kelsey Moore, Becka Brown and George Gardner. Also surviving are brother, Dean (Jean) Hyde; sister, Kathy Miller; sisters-in-law: Jane Hyde, Margie Hyde, Maggie Hyde and Jean Mayes; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were grandson, Garrett Hughston; parents Merle and Norma Hyde; stepfather Ken McLaughlin; brothers: Richard Hyde, Phillip Hyde, Gilbert Hyde and Ron Hyde; brothers-in-law Lloyd Mayes and Dennis Miller; sister-in-law Florence Hyde; and an infant son.

The family is planning a private memorial service to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Gary's memory may be made to Hospice of Michigan or the Osceola County Commission on Aging.

