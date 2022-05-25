Gary McMillen

Gary Lee McMillen of Evart passed on January 30, 2022.
He was born on June 2, 1963.
A long-time Evart resident, Gary passed away of natural causes at age 85 in his treasured Lake Havasu City, Arizona wintertime home.
A celebration of life service for Gary will be held on Saturday, June 25th at 1:00 PM at Corey Funeral Home in Evart.
Gary's full obituary may be viewed at coreyfuneralhome.com. Please share a memory of Gary if you have one. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
