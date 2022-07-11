Gary Steven Elmore (73) of Cadillac, MI, passed away at his home on Pleasant Lake Thursday July 7, 2022.
He was born December 16, 1948 in Kalamazoo, MI, to Cecil Clayton Elmore and Mary Ethel Faunce Elmore. The Elmore and Faunce families have called Wexford and Missaukee home for five generations. Gary graduated from East Lansing High School, lettering in track(pole vault)and football. He later attended Lansing Community College.
His brothers, Ward Douglas(Tina) and David Brian Elmore of Cadillac survive him.
They vacationed with their parents on Lake Cadillac during the summers and several summers Gary was a life guard at Kenwood Beach. Gary married his first wife Janice Kay (Moomey) Ransom of Cadillac when she was 18 and he was 21. They divorced after 25 years, but remained friends.
Gary was also a veteran of the U.S. Army and served at Fort Meade, MD. He spent much of his work life as a Christmas Tree farmer, co-owner of The Pines, and inspector for Michigan Department of Transportation.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 12 years Barbara Lea Comeaux Elmore; his sons Judge Jason Jeremy Elmore and wife Dr. Alicia T. Elmore of Cadillac, and Joshua James Elmore and partner Johanna O'Leary of Marietta, GA; as well as his much loved Elmore/Faunce and Comeaux/Moss extended families. He was a beloved grandfather to Zachary, Anna, Andrew, Elliot, Emmett, Emma, and Maddie.
Gary lived on land owned and farmed by the Elmores for over 100 years. He was a warm and tender hearted man who beamed with pride over his children and grandchildren. He had a great sense of humor and loved to play guitar. He was a participant at Cadillac Christian Reformed Church.
Visitation will be held at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM and Thursday July 14, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday at the funeral home. Gary will then be laid to rest in Selma Township Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
