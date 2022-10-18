Gary Wade Stratman of Cadillac passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. He was 71.
Gary was born on July 30, 1951 in Belleville, Illinois to Henry and Arlene (Brough) Stratman and they preceded him in death.
After graduating from Buena Vista High School in Saginaw, Gary joined the United States Air Force. He served for 21 years; including during the Vietnam era, retiring in 1991. Following his retirement from the Air Force he worked as a surgical assistant for Cadillac Orthopaedics until retirement. Gary enjoyed the outdoors and could often be found golfing, hunting, fishing or camping. He loved spending time at fish or deer camp and family gatherings. Gary was a member of the Cadillac Christian Reformed Church and was active with the Rack Shack men's group there.
On September 18, 1993 in Cadillac Gary married Mary Jo Reska and she survives him along with children: Stacy (Tim) Hochthanner of South Lyon, Michigan, Brandin Stratman of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Shawn (Jackie) Beger of Muskegon, Michigan, Aaron Beger of Blacksburg, Virginia, and Brian Stratman of Cadillac; grandchildren: Ava and Gavin Hochthanner, Beckett and Brodee Beger; siblings: Robert Stratman, Deb (Jim) Mitas, Ron (Sandy) Stratman, Patty (Tina) Stratman, Scot Stratman, Jeff Stratman, and Michael (KJ) Stratman; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Monday October 24, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. There will also be visitation with refreshments one hour prior to services at the church. Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Cadillac Christian Reformed Church in Cadillac with Pastor Jeff Kroondyk officiating and full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Shelter, Vets Serving Vets or Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
