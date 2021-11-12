Gayla Rae Finstrom, age 68 of Cadillac, went home to join her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Munson Healthcare- Cadillac Hospital after a three- and one-half-year battle with A.L. S. Gayla was born on April 15, 1953 at Cadillac to Donald and Irene (Grashuis) Vander Pol. She married Gary A. Finstrom on May 6, 1978 at the Vogel Center Church.
Gayla attended the Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas and was a member of the Women's Bible Study. After graduation from high school, she received her RN degree from St. Mary's in Grand Rapids and for the next 45 years she worked at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac, now Munson Healthcare-Cadillac and retired in 2017. Her priorities were her family and grandchildren, along with the many friends that they had. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, and she went all out buying gifts and decorating. She enjoyed quilting, family and friend get togethers, camping and traveling.
She is survived by her husband, Gary A. Finstrom of Cadillac; her children: Ryan (Sarah) Finstrom of Grayling, Troy (Stacey) Finstrom and Jen (Jason) Luhrs of McBain; there are ten grandchildren: Zoe, Alexis, Logan, Adalyn, Rylan, Brandt, Owen, Anna, Emma and Abel; her surviving siblings are: Keith (Dottie) Vander Pol of Rockford, Doyle (Sue) Vander Pol and Joyce (Mike) Oatley of Cadillac; and one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Greg (Connie) Finstrom of Crystal River, Florida.
Gayla was preceded in death by a son, Chad Finstrom, her parents, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Lois Finstrom.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 13 at the Rehoboth Reformed Church of Lucas with Pastor Kevin Schutt and Pastor Kathy Vana officiating. A public visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the church, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. A luncheon will be served directly following the funeral services. Burial will take place in Maple Hill Cemetery at Cadillac. For those you cannot attend, the funeral service will be live streamed on the Rehoboth Reformed Church Facebook page. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Rehoboth's Kid's Ministry. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be expressed online at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
