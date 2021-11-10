Gayla Rae Finstrom, age 68 of Cadillac, went home to join her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital after a battle with A.L.S.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 13 at the Rehoboth Reformed Church of Lucas with Rev. Kevin Schutt officiating. Public visitation will be held on Friday from 4-6 PM and 7-9PM at the church, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will take place in Maple Hill Cemetery of Cadillac. A full obituary will be in Friday's issue of the Cadillac Evening News. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at wwwl.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.