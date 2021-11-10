Gayla Rae Finstrom, age 68 of Cadillac, went home to join her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital after a battle with A.L.S.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 13 at the Rehoboth Reformed Church of Lucas with Rev. Kevin Schutt officiating. Public visitation will be held on Friday from 4-6 PM and 7-9PM at the church, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will take place in Maple Hill Cemetery of Cadillac. A full obituary will be in Friday's issue of the Cadillac Evening News. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at wwwl.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.