HOXEYVILLE — Gayle Angela Martin of Hoxeyville passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her home. She was 71.

Gayle was born May 26, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to Victor and Dorothy Sylvia (Danek) Sekanina.

She earned her Master’s Degree in English and Communications and taught at colleges and universities throughout the state. Gayle was most recently a professor at Ferris State University.

Gayle enjoyed her life up north; she loved the independence and time outdoors. She was a caring individual and thoroughly enjoyed taking care of her animals as well as others. Gayle was a caretaker for her mother and always was looking out for her son. She enjoyed art, especially oil painting. Gayle loved to dance and play the accordion.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Martin of Hoxeyville; grand-daughter, Ayla and her mother, Dorothy Sekanina. Gayle was preceded in death by her father, Victor Sekanina.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held in the spring.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

