Gaynell Christine Marrs passed away peacefully on Friday February 24, 2023, at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids at the age of 80.
Gay was born on March 6, 1942, in Bay City, MI to Martin and Patricia (Haley) Kidder. She grew up in Reed City until she married Jack Winton Marrs, living in Muskegon, MI. In 1976 she moved back to Reed City with her two young sons.
Gay worked 20+ years at the Reed City Hospital in multiple roles within the Medical Records and Administration Department. In her later years, she also worked at the offices of McCurdy, Wotila & Porteous, Dr. Howard Mahabeer, and with Dr. Marshall Wickens, all in Reed City.
She is survived by her children: Deane (Mei) Marrs, James 'Jamie' (Nicole Barron) Marrs, grandson Jonathan Marrs, brother-in-law Charles 'Chuck' Fitzpatrick, sister-in-law Patricia 'Pat' Kidder, her beloved cat Stanley, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Nathan 'Mick' Martin Kidder, sister Mary (Kidder) Fitzpatrick and her parents.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 6, 2023, at the St. Philip-Neri Catholic Church in Reed City with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. A luncheon will be served following the service.
