Gaynell Christine Marrs
Memoriams

Gaynell Christine Marrs passed away peacefully on Friday February 24, 2023, at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids at the age of 80.

Gay was born on March 6, 1942, in Bay City, MI to Martin and Patricia (Haley) Kidder. She grew up in Reed City until she married Jack Winton Marrs, living in Muskegon, MI. In 1976 she moved back to Reed City with her two young sons.

Gay worked 20+ years at the Reed City Hospital in multiple roles within the Medical Records and Administration Department. In her later years, she also worked at the offices of McCurdy, Wotila & Porteous, Dr. Howard Mahabeer, and with Dr. Marshall Wickens, all in Reed City.

She is survived by her children: Deane (Mei) Marrs, James 'Jamie' (Nicole Barron) Marrs, grandson Jonathan Marrs, brother-in-law Charles 'Chuck' Fitzpatrick, sister-in-law Patricia 'Pat' Kidder, her beloved cat Stanley, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Nathan 'Mick' Martin Kidder, sister Mary (Kidder) Fitzpatrick and her parents.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 6, 2023, at the St. Philip-Neri Catholic Church in Reed City with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. A luncheon will be served following the service.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"