CADILLAC — Gene B. Fallis of Cadillac passed away January 2, 2020 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. He was 83.

Gene was born January 26, 1936 in Burton, Michigan, to Lester and Dorothy (Brollier) Fallis and they preceded him in death.

He graduated from Bentley High School and later General Motors Institute of Technology. Gene retired from General Motors in the early 1990’s and continued to work at smaller shops as a tool and die maker. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge for 41 years; transferring from Fenton to Cadillac. He enjoyed spending time with friends at the Moose Lodge and served as past pro-term administrator.

Gene enjoyed hunting and fishing and the time his retirement allowed him to spend doing both those things. He liked doing crossword puzzles and cooking. Gene was considered a jack of all trades and had the ability to do anything he set out to accomplish.

On February 14, 1978 he married Linda Dick Lunkas, and she survives him along with his sons: Steve (Karen) Fallis, Scott Fallis, Shawn Fallis, Shannon (Tanya) Fallis, Mike (Don) Fallis; step-children: Adam Lunkas (Pat), Deborah Lunkas-Jackson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Janice Beck of Grand Blanc.

A celebration of life will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Moose Lodge of Cadillac.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Moose Lodge #531. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.