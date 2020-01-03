CADILLAC — Gene B. Fallis of Cadillac passed away January 2, 2020 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. He was 83.
Gene was born January 26, 1936 in Burton, Michigan, to Lester and Dorothy (Brollier) Fallis and they preceded him in death.
He graduated from Bentley High School and later General Motors Institute of Technology. Gene retired from General Motors in the early 1990’s and continued to work at smaller shops as a tool and die maker. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge for 41 years; transferring from Fenton to Cadillac. He enjoyed spending time with friends at the Moose Lodge and served as past pro-term administrator.
Gene enjoyed hunting and fishing and the time his retirement allowed him to spend doing both those things. He liked doing crossword puzzles and cooking. Gene was considered a jack of all trades and had the ability to do anything he set out to accomplish.
On February 14, 1978 he married Linda Dick Lunkas, and she survives him along with his sons: Steve (Karen) Fallis, Scott Fallis, Shawn Fallis, Shannon (Tanya) Fallis, Mike (Don) Fallis; step-children: Adam Lunkas (Pat), Deborah Lunkas-Jackson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Janice Beck of Grand Blanc.
A celebration of life will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Moose Lodge of Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Moose Lodge #531. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
