Geneva Arlene (Boudro) Spencer, of Marion, has left her earthly home, and entered into her heavenly home with her Heavenly Father, and her family that went before her on October 12, 2020. She was 88. Geneva was born on March 16, 1932, in Flint, Michigan. She was the daughter of Mary Margaret (Helmboldt) Boudro and Patrick Leslie Boudro. She married Gerald Doane on October 1, 1949, and they had two sons, Gerald Fredrick Doane III and Leslie Francis Doane. They all preceded her in death. Geneva then married Merrill Dean Profit Spencer on Feb. 5, 1971. The two settled in at the Helmboldt property where they built their home in Park Lake, Michigan.
Merrill had 6 children from a previous marriage; Darrell (Maureen), Wade (Sue), Merrill, Leslie (Robin), Dean, and Tammy, all of whom survive. She was a member of the Marion Baptist Church for many years. Geneva worked for the Mitchell Bently Corporation most of her life, moving when the company did from Owosso to Cadillac, and eventually to Clare where she retired. Geneva is survived by her caregivers, Leslie and Robin, her special friend Mort Determan, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill; children, Leslie and Fred Doane; her parents; four brothers; four sisters; daughter-in-law and a grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. Visitation will also take place at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m., on Friday. A private interment will follow at the Highland Hillside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of one's choice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.