SEARS — Geneva L. Thomas, of Sears, passed away peacefully Friday, July 10, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor near Marion. She was 88.
Mrs. Thomas was born December 10, 1931 in Hersey, Michigan to Clarence and Pearl (Corman) Kushmaul. She married Lyell E. Thomas on May 7, 1950 in Sears and he preceded her in death July 4, 2014. Geneva was a Sears area resident most of her married life and had worked at Evart Products for 30 years, retiring in 1998. After Lyell and Geneva retired, they enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and loved the times they spent in Florida. Geneva enjoyed crafts, especially sewing and crocheting.
Geneva is survived by her children, Les (Sally) Thomas of Potterville, Michigan, Connie (Sam) Kwiecien of Dahlonega, Georgia, Michael (Deborah) Thomas of Sears, Michigan, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and her sister, Verna Jean Craven of Durand, Michigan.
Funeral services honoring the life of Geneva Louise Thomas are 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14 at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart with Pastor Joshua Webb officiating.
Visitation is Tuesday 10 a.m. until time of services. Geneva will be laid to rest next to her husband in Forest Hill Cemetery, Evart, Michigan. State law requires that masks be worn.
