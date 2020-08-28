FALMOUTH — Genevieve (Deemter) VanHaitsma, age 94, of Falmouth left her earthly home Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
She was born in Falmouth September 18, 1925 to John and Helen (Westveer) Deemter. She became the bride of Peter John VanHaitsma on January 18, 1945 in Grand Rapids, MI. She filled her days raising her family on the farm she and Peter purchased after his service in the military. She enjoyed gardening, especially her flowers. She kept her family fed and clothed with her canning and sewing. She loved music and shared it with her family playing piano and accordion.
She loved her travels to many places with her husband of 65 years. They and their friends enjoyed golfing, cards, bowling and travel. She made quilts and mittens for all of her children and grandchildren and many others. She spent hours knitting, crocheting, sewing and reading. She worked at Riverside Electric in Marion followed by working at Ebels in Falmouth for many years. She volunteered at Friends Ministries. She was a lifetime member of Prosper Christian Reformed Church. She was also a part of Missionary Circle in Moddersville. She was a strong woman of quiet faith who humbly served and led her family.
She is survived by children James (Mona) VanHaitsma, Ruth (Gary) Martin, Peter VanHaitsma Jr., all of Falmouth, Mary (David) Bosscher, David (Deb) VanHaitsma and Esther Bode all of McBain, and Rebecca (Keith) Dick of Falmouth; and daughter-in-law, Amy VanHaitsma of Harrison. She took great joy in her 26 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and was joyfully expecting her fiftieth great-grandchild in February. Brother-in-law, Maurice (Mike) VanHaitsma of Houghton Lake; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; her parents; her son, Mark VanHaitsma; infant grandson, Robert VanHaitsma; and granddaughter-in-law, Christina VanHaitsma. Her brothers and sister-in-law’s Frances (Peggy) Deemter, Richard (Pat) Deemter; sister and brother-in-law’s Mary (Al) Van’tHoff, William (Dorothy) VanHaitsma and nephew Craig Deemter.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Prosper Christian Reformed Church of Falmouth, Pastor Dirk Koetje officiating. Visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place after the service at Prosper Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Friends Ministry CCDO of Lake City or Life Resources of Northern Michigan.
The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain.
Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Please keep in mind the COVID-19 restrictions.
