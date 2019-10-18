FALMOUTH — Genevieve Jenema, age 93, of Falmouth passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Munson Health Center in Traverse City.
Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Clam River Chapel in Falmouth with Pastor Larry Shetenhelm officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. until the beginning of services. Burial will take place in the Aetna Township Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
