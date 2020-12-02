Genevieve Mary Nelson of Cedar Springs formerly of Cadillac and Alpena passed away Sunday evening, November 29, 2020 at Green Acres Retirement Living in Cedar Springs. She was 94. Genevieve was born on June 15, 1926 in Alpena to Joseph E. & Stella E. (Macjewski) Roy. She graduated from Alpena High School. On April 23, 1949 in Alpena she married George A. Nelson and he preceded her in death on January 25, 1974.
Genevieve had been a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac since 1954 and over the years she helped at the church and at the school. She also was a babysitter for many Cadillac area families. Genevieve enjoyed spending time with her family and their puppies as well.
Survivors include her son, Thomas (Cathy) Nelson of Cedar Springs; 2 grandchildren: Cory Nelson and Jessica Nelson. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Jo Antonelli and her 3 brothers: John, James, and Bernard Roy.
Funeral services will be held 12:30 PM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Reverend Fr. Michael Janowski officiating. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Alpena, Michigan. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made the Cadillac Chapter of the DAV #39. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com
