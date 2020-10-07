George Allen McLachlan Jr., of Evart, MI died on October 3, 2020 in Big Rapids, MI. George was born at the family farmstead on Pogy Lake, Chippewa Township, on June 27 in 1929, to George Alexander and Agnes Anna (Bush) McLachlan. George attended the Johnson Country School and graduated from Evart High School. He also attended Michigan State University where he received his "short course" certificate in Animal Husbandry. A search for a Shorthorn heifer, to add to the herd, brought George his loving wife, Gloria Gail Cregg who were wed on December 18, 1965. George and Gail have four children: Jennifer (Charles) Skotynsky of Barryton, Carla (Jeff) Geeseman of Evart, Sue (Donna Rohrs) and Craig (Holly) McLachlan of Big Rapids. George found great pride in his four grandchildren: Joe (Angela) Taibl, Hunter and MacKenna Geeseman and Ryker McLachlan.

George spent his life as a stockman and farmer. He farmed at the family homestead during his younger years, worked at Dean's Liberty Dairy in Evart and then moved his family to Lake City, MI to work for Michigan State University at the Agriculture Biology Research Center. After retiring from MSU, George and Gail returned to the family farm in Evart to work a large garden and tend a small herd of Shorthorn Cattle. George loved his family, good livestock, Tigers baseball and watching the Spartans play good ball. He had a firm handshake, an easy smile and a warm hug for his friends and family. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren excel in whatever endeavor they chose to participate.

George was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, James and a sister, Lila. He is survived by a sister, Marilyn Meads of Big Rapids; his very close cousin, Jake Ludy of Evart and the love of his life, Gail.

The family is being cared for by Corey Funeral Home in Evart. A celebration of life will be held on October 31st from 1 to 5 p.m., with celebratory comments at 3:00 p.m. at the Evart Community Center (Osceola Co. Fairgrounds, 101 Recreation Ave., Evart).

