George B. Parmenter George B. Parmenter, LeRoy - age 87, of LeRoy, passed away May 5, 2023. The full obituary will appear on May 8, 2023.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
""
Latest News
- 'I feel like Sunnyside is under attack'
- Cadillac's Gonzalez headed to Alma for wrestling
- The stretch run: Track season closing in on regionals
- Elks trip up Vikings; more prep sports
- Rover sniffs out answer to questions about warehouse and sidewalks
- Cedar Creek illegal kennel case still under investigation by sheriff's office
- Public hearing set to raise water, sewer rates in Cadillac by 5%
- Warmer weather means return of free music throughout Cadillac area
Most Popular
Articles
- Lifelong friends team up to bring national acts to Cadillac
- DNR morel mushroom primer for spring hunters
- Two suspects arrested in connection with string of Lake County burglaries
- Cadillac Farmers Market may relocate after city changes parking arrangement
- After more than 50 years of combined service 2 Cadillac Post troopers retire
- Police has person of interest after Wednesday pursuit is suspended for safety reasons
- Police have recovered the body of missing angler on the Manistee River near Tippy Dam
- Jackson resigns as Cadillac head football coach
- Available for Orders: Collins Bus All Electric Ford E-Transit Type A School Bus
- Former Detroit Tigers pitcher scheduled to visit Missaukee May 4
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.