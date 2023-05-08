George Burton Parmenter traded his earthly home for one in heaven on Friday, May 5, 2023 at his home in Leroy, Michigan with family by his side. He was 87.
George was born on November 20, 1935, in Muskegon, Michigan to George and Dorothia (Schoessow) Parmenter. George grew up and attended school in White Hall and Holton, Michigan. He entered into marriage with the former Barbara Ann Fedewa on June 10, 1972, in Dighton, Mi. George and Barb have lived in Leroy for almost 51 years. George made his living as an educator for Pine River Area Schools, retiring after 30 years. He could often be found working on his house, maintaining his outdoor toys, and fixing things that one of his six kids MAY have broken.
George enjoyed the outdoors, spending time riding the trails, fishing and hunting, and spending time with his family.He is a member of Lake City Christian Reformed Church, and formerly a member of Reed City First Baptist Church. He has always been devoted to his Church and his Church family. Always looking for ways to serve whether it was through technology, music, or playing guitar. George will be remembered as a wonderful Husband, Dad, and Grandpa. He was a friend to many and loved working with children. George taught 1st grade for many years and taught many of his own children. He loved music and created ways to use his music to inspire his own children's love of music. George served in both the Navy and Airforce and was a Russian Language interpreter stationed in Alaska.
George is survived by his loving wife of nearly 51 years, Barbara A. Parmenter of LeRoy; his six children, Jason Parmenter, Wendy (Ross) Vrieze, Chad (Karen) Parmenter, Alan (Kristen) Parmenter, Quinten Parmenter, and Tessie Parmenter; 22 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; two sisters, Marjorie Strickland and Penny Fowler; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothia Parmenter and Father-in-Law and Mother-in-Law, Wayne and Vivian Fedewa.
Visitation will take place on Monday, May 8, 2023, from 6pm until 8pm at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Tuesday May 9, 2023 at the Lake City Christian Reformed Church. Luncheon will follow the service at the church. Interment will follow later in the day at LeRoy's Maple Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Uplift Program, PO Box 131, Tustin, MI, 49688. This program is for Pine River Area Schools student backpack program.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
