George C. Giftos of Cadillac passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 81.
George was born September 7, 1940 in Troy, New York to Constantine C. & Hanthy (Contompasis) Giftos.
George graduated from Troy High School in Troy, NY, and later received his Bachelor's degree from Siena College. On March 27, 1965 in Troy, New York, he married Nancy L. Weigand, and she survives him along with their children: Alex (Carrie) Giftos of Manton and Susan Giftos & fiancé Matthew Schichtel of Cadillac; grandchildren: Tony, Anna and Corri Giftos.
His career began working for Norton Company in Troy, and George was transferred to Kalamazoo, MI in 1966 by Norton. He accepted a transfer in 1976 and moved his family to Cadillac. George and his wife, Nancy, purchased Cadillac Vacuum Sales & Service in 1984, and George later retired from Norton to run the vacuum business full time. They opened a second store in Traverse City in 1992. They owned the business for 38 years.
As an active member of the community, George had served on the Haring Township Zoning Board, and for last several years, he was the Chair of the Township Planning Commission. George was a member of the Cadillac Elks Lodge #680, and the Cadillac YMCA where he enjoyed playing pickle ball. George was a member of the Vacuum Dealers Trade Association and the Greek Orthodox Church in Troy, New York. He enjoyed plays and musicals and was a Footliters board member for years. He even acted in a few plays. In his retirement, he enjoyed working on his property in his gardens and orchards.
George was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Petro Giftos.
No services are planned at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
