After several years of declining health, George David Shankland, 90, of Cadillac passed away in the early morning of January 30, 2023 at Sunnyside Assisted Living in Cadillac.
George was both on August 6, 1932, at home, 627 Chapin Street, Cadillac, to Bernard C. and Esther (Iverson) Shankland. He was the youngest of three boys. George graduated from Cadillac High School in 1950, having played football and running track, earning a total of six varsity letters. He was a member of the U.S. Naval Reserve in Cadillac and was a Plank Owner. George went on to take Management and Human Relations courses through Michigan State University Extension, became a Certified Quality Control Technician though Northwestern Michigan College and took classes with Ford Corporation.
George began his work career at Hudson Tool and Die in Royal Oak as a machinist. He then was employed by Russ Gage as a machinist and later N.A. Woodworth Company as a machinist/foreman. George moved back to Cadillac, working at Wedin Corp. as Superintendent for 10 years and then as engineer for seven years. George's final place of employment was Metal Punch as a Machinist, Engineer and Quality Control Manager. He played a large part in Metal Punch obtaining certification with the International Organization for Standardization. George was with Metal Punch for 19 years full time and 24 years part time.
George married the mother of his sons, Patricia Johnson in 1951. He then married the love of his life, Barb White Dahglian, on February 14, 1978 in Cadillac.
George enjoyed the outdoors and his activities of choice reflected that; hunting, fishing, boating, water skiing, camping and gardening. His greatest joy came from traveling and camping with his beloved Barb and often with grandchildren, and doing activities with his sons. A dream came true for George and Barb when they built the 'Homestead' on 25 acres North of Cadillac. They raised meat and egg chickens and pheasants on the Homestead. Over the years they hosted many people and groups at the Homestead: Heritage Christian School students, Cadillac Football Team, Church Retiree and other church activities, family get-togethers, neighborhood children and classmates.
George was active in the community of Cadillac by serving on the city's Downtown Development Committee and the Election Committee. He was one of the founders of Lakeview Manor/Samaritas and a charter member of the Jaycees. George also serves as a court appointed Financial Conservator in Wexford County.
George accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at 11 years of age at Temple Hill Baptist Church. He was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Cadillac, serving in many capacities throughout the years. George taught both youth and adult Sunday School classes, sang in the choir, was Moderator for church business meetings, Assistant Treasurer, Deacon, Stephen Ministry Minister, Kids Hope Mentor and a packer for the Cadillac Area Backpack Program. For many years, George was part of a Friday morning Men's Bible Study and breakfast. He thoroughly enjoyed the fellowship and many friends made there.
George is survived by sons: David (Shonna), Ed, and Chris all of Cadillac, Dan (Trish) of Redlands, California; step-daughter, Pam Dahglian (Alan) of San Francisco, California; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Shankland of Cadillac; sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Shankland, Nan (Ed) Cogle; brother-in-law, Bill (Teri) White; grandchildren: Andrew, Tim, Pete, Abe, Audrey, Claire, Zac, Holly and Cole; nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; precious wife of 42 years, Barb; son, Bob; brothers, Alfred Dean, Richard Lynn and many beloved dogs.
George was so appreciative of the care given and the family would like to thank those that gave care at Cadillac Family Physicians, Munson Hospital in Cadillac and Traverse City, Dental Health Professionals, Advanced Foot and Ankle, Samaritas and Sunnyside Senior Living.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 25, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Cadillac with Pastor Chad Zaucha officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until services at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wexford County Animal Shelter and First Baptist Church Youth. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
