George Wilbur Eash, age 83, of Cadillac, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. He was born on March, 19, 1938 to Carl and Mary Ann (Yoder) Eash in Three Rivers, MI. On September, 2, 1961 he married the love of his life, Anabel.
George graduated Mesick High School in 1957, he then proudly served in the United States Army. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and attending auction sales.
He is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Rachel) Eash of Ionia and Julie (Marty) Kruzel of Ohio, sister, Luella Dassance; grandchildren, David Zawistowski, Todd Zawistowski, Chris (Kayla) Zawistowski and Seth (Emily) Zylstra; and great-grandchildren, Lillian, Marvin and Thomas.
George was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anabel; and grandson, Derik Eash.
A Graveside Service will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Meauwataka Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
