George Wilbur Eash, age 83, of Cadillac, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. He was born on March, 19, 1938 to Carl and Mary Ann (Yoder) Eash in Three Rivers, MI. On September, 2, 1961 he married the love of his life, Anabel.

George graduated Mesick High School in 1957, he then proudly served in the United States Army. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and attending auction sales.

He is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Rachel) Eash of Ionia and Julie (Marty) Kruzel of Ohio, sister, Luella Dassance; grandchildren, David Zawistowski, Todd Zawistowski, Chris (Kayla) Zawistowski and Seth (Emily) Zylstra; and great-grandchildren, Lillian, Marvin and Thomas.

George was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anabel; and grandson, Derik Eash.

A Graveside Service will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Meauwataka Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.