George Franklin Soles of Harrietta passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tennessee. He was 78.

Mr. Soles was born February 9, 1945 in Cadillac to Raymond Henry and Helen Doris (Atwood) Soles and they preceded him in death.

After high school he completed the computer programming program at Lansing Computer Institute as valedictorian. George was a hard worker, he was a lifelong carpenter and had also worked as a mechanic and semi driver, owned his own delivery business and worked in the steel industry.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing at Caberfae Peaks and Resort and was a member Lansing Chamber of Commerce, Lansing Automaker and was on the board of M and A Contractors.

He is survived by his children: Ginger Soles of Michigan, April Harrell of Tennessee and Sidniray Soles of Kentucky; grandchildren: Katylynn Roy of Tennessee, David Soles of Kentucky, Julian Harrell and Lillie Harrell both of Tennessee; siblings: Eugene Soles of Alabama, Ruth (Knott) Crowley, Walter Soles, Myrtle Soles, Nancy Meyer, Nathan Soles all of Michigan; and his former wife, Lillie Soles of Kentucky.

George was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Mary Wheetley, Henry Soles, Shirley Ratcliffe, Raymond Soles and Karol Soles.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, May 12, 2023 at Sixteen Cemetery in Harrietta. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

