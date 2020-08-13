BIG RAPIDS — George H. Morrison, of Cadillac, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Metron of Big Rapids. He was 62.

George was born on December 12, 1957 in Manton, Michigan to George and Mary (Hittle) Morrison. In his younger years, George enjoyed spending time outdoors going hunting and fishing. He liked to go on trips riding around on his motorcycle. In his spare time, George loved watching NASCAR. He cherished the time spent with his family.

George is survived by his siblings, Minnie Olmstead of Cadillac, Laura Ruhl of Wyoming, Clarence (Judi) Morrison of Toldeo, OH, Dorothy Monday of Phelan, CA, Jerilyn Cataenese of Phelan, CA and Harry (Jan) Morrison of OR; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Morrison and Mary Morrison- Radwanski.

A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior to at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Lake City Cemetery following a lunch at the park.

Condolences and may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.