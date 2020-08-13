BIG RAPIDS — George H. Morrison, of Cadillac, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Metron of Big Rapids. He was 62.
George was born on December 12, 1957 in Manton, Michigan to George and Mary (Hittle) Morrison. In his younger years, George enjoyed spending time outdoors going hunting and fishing. He liked to go on trips riding around on his motorcycle. In his spare time, George loved watching NASCAR. He cherished the time spent with his family.
George is survived by his siblings, Minnie Olmstead of Cadillac, Laura Ruhl of Wyoming, Clarence (Judi) Morrison of Toldeo, OH, Dorothy Monday of Phelan, CA, Jerilyn Cataenese of Phelan, CA and Harry (Jan) Morrison of OR; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Morrison and Mary Morrison- Radwanski.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior to at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Lake City Cemetery following a lunch at the park.
Condolences and may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
