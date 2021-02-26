George James Westman, born on August 25, 1953, has been called home to his creator on Saturday, Feb. 20. He was 67 and ill with a brain tumor.
He was a son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gordan V. and Marian (Broy) Westman and grandson Travis Bode.
He is survived by his children Jody (Westman) Bode, Jessica Westman (Adam Reuss), Jim (Sarah) Westman and Kari Taylor (Mike) Scott; sisters Sharon Thompson, Linda Westman and Vicky Johnson; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He lived a life of his choosing and was known and loved by his family and friends.
Due to COVID, there will not be a funeral or viewing. He was cremated and laid to rest in Bloomington, IN.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity that makes a difference.
