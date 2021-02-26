George James Westman
Memoriams

George James Westman, born on August 25, 1953, has been called home to his creator on Saturday, Feb. 20. He was 67 and ill with a brain tumor.

He was a son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gordan V. and Marian (Broy) Westman and grandson Travis Bode.

He is survived by his children Jody (Westman) Bode, Jessica Westman (Adam Reuss), Jim (Sarah) Westman and Kari Taylor (Mike) Scott; sisters Sharon Thompson, Linda Westman and Vicky Johnson; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He lived a life of his choosing and was known and loved by his family and friends.

Due to COVID, there will not be a funeral or viewing. He was cremated and laid to rest in Bloomington, IN.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity that makes a difference.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.