George Perry Akers passed on Thursday, January 26, 2023 being right where he loved to be -- surrounded by family. He was born to Rose & Donald Akers on July 24, 1944.
George has been a storyteller his entire life. That was his greatest gift and arguably the thing that brought him the most joy. George had a knack for being able to start a conversation with anyone and make fast friends, whether they liked it or not. He could find a way to relate through storytelling, and always found common ground through conversation. George used this skill through his life as a truck driver (which took him to all the continental states), while in service abroad for the Korean war, while working in his garage on anything and everything, as a father and grandfather to a family that learned so much from him, as a firefighter for a community that he loved, at every event "Grandpa's famous beans" made an appearance, and, of course, while doing the thing that brought him the most relaxation - fishing.
An obituary cannot simply sum up the life of a man that was full of stories, so we hope that those that loved him continue to tell stories (including his) and find commonalities between loved ones, neighbors, and even strangers. It's the way George would've done it.
George is survived by his daughter, Michelle "Mickie" (Dan) Viox; son, Robin (Gail) Kunkel; sister, Anne (Roy) Feagan; brothers, Don (Carole) Akers and Tom (Barb) Akers; grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan) Kunkel, Lindsey (Jeremy) Embrey, Adam (Felicia) Kunkel, Nicholas Viox, Georgie (Nate) Bump, Olivia (Kayla) Kunkel; and great-grandchildren, Graci, Jax, Oliver, Nora, Brayden, Brody, Hailey, London, Nollie, and Adaline. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, and his beloved dog, Bill. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vickie Akers; parents, Donald and Rose Akers; his sister and brother-in-law, Fran and Bill Jones and sister, Marie Cendroski.
Services will take place Saturday, February 4th, 2023, at Living Word Church in Manton, MI. Visitation will be from 3pm to 4pm, followed by a service officiated by Pastor Marc Hicks, and a 5pm luncheon at Manton Consolidated School's Multipurpose room. Military Honors will be provided by the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
Donations in honor of George can be made to a family that brought him strength every day - The Living Word Church in Manton - by mailing a check to 800 S Michigan Ave, Manton, MI 49663. Donations can also be made to the fire department where he made lifetime friends and dedicated so much time - the City of Manton Fire Department - by mailing a check to 402 N Michigan Ave, Manton, MI 49663 . In the memo please write "In Memory of George Akers."
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
