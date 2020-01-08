LAKE CITY — George R. “Mike‘ Murphy, age 88, of Lake City passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the home of his son Christopher in Jacksonville, Florida.
Mike was born February 26, 1931 in Lake City, Florida to Asher and Sylvia (Nelson) Murphy
Mike was President of his graduating class of 1949 at the Merritt High School and was a veteran of the US Navy, serving from 1950 to 1954, during the Korean War.
He entered into marriage on February 23, 1957 to Marion Joan Brown in Lake City. Joan preceded him in death January 14, 2012.
Mike worked in construction on commercial building developments until his retirement. After he retired he was instrumental in the five year construction of the Timber Wolf Young Life Camp in Lake City. Mike was a person that always had a project to keep him occupied in life.
He was a member of the Lake City United Methodist Church and the American Legion Post 300 of Lake City.
Mike is survived by two sons: Timothy Murphy of St. Charles, Louisiana and Christopher ( Lisa) Murphy and a daughter Carol Murphy, a granddaughter; Analise (Cody) Frazier and grandson; Mackensie (Victoria) Murphy and great granddaughter; Bellamy Rose Frazier all of Jacksonville, Florida. He will also be missed by his dogs Samson and Chanel and many friends.
Mike was also preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Brandon Christopher Murphy.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with longtime family friend, Ruth McGee officiating. A time of visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Burial will take place in the spring at the Lake City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to a Hospice of one’s choice. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.