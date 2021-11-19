George Richard Crawford, age 81 of Cadillac, passed away to his Heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 17, 2021 after an almost 3-year battle with cancer. He was born on December 19, 1939 at home to Leon and Myrtle (Austin) Crawford weighing 12 lbs. He grew up in LeRoy. As a boy he loved to fish and hunt and spend time with his brothers and sister. He attended the Rose Lake Free Methodist Church with his family.
He was in the Army for four years and then had many jobs until 1978 when he went to work for Pine River School. After an accident he began driving school bus and seasonal custodial work for LeRoy Elementary. He retired in 2000, after retiring, he worked mowing on golf courses and finally retired again after 19 years. In 1991 he met the love of his life, Debbie Yack and they were married on February 14, 1992 at the Evangelical Covenant Church in LeRoy. George still loved to hunt deer and ride his Gold Wing motorcycle, they had some wonderful times taking trips with Ron and Ellen Erickson, and riding with the Gold Wing Club for supper rides. George loved the Lord with all his heart and soul and was happy to share it with others.
He is survived by his wife of almost 30 years; Debbie Crawford, sons; Todd (Amy) Crawford, Tony (Kristie) Crawford of Olmstead, KY, step-daughters; Kathy (Barry) Nester of El Paso, TX, and Tammy (Kevin) Kelley of Cadillac, grandchildren; Jessica (Martin) Lucas of Coopersville, Nicholas (Savanah) Crawford of Oak Grove, KY, Sidney (Juan) Welch of Russellville, Ky, Chelsea Phames of Olmstead, KY, step-grandchildren; Samantha Nester of Charleston, NC, Cameron and Rebecca Kelley of Cadillac, siblings; Jim (Nancy) Crawford of LeRoy, Art (Yolanda) Crawford of Grand Junction, CO, Karen (Rodney) Larr of Fife Lake, Betsy Hall of LeRoy, and brother in-law; Wayne Bullock of Evart, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister; Arlene Bullock and in-laws; Robert (June) Lockwood.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Tustin. Memorial contributions in George's memory may be made out to Hospice of Michigan. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers may be expressed online at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.