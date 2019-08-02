George Richard Grettenberger

OKEMOS — George Richard Grettenberger died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the age of 89.

George was born on April 16, 1930 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Louis and Edith Grettenberger. He graduated from Ottawa Hills High School in Grand Rapids in 1948 and from the University of Michigan in 1952 with a BA in History. He then attended Boston University School of Theology, where he earned a Master of Divinity in 1955, and also met his future wife, Diane. He entered the ministry with the United Methodist Church in 1955, and served churches in Middleville, Lansing, Cadillac, Mason and Jackson, Michigan. He also served as a missionary in Cordoba, Argentina, from 1959 to 1964. He “retired‘ from the ministry, and moved to Okemos, Michigan, where he served as an associate pastor at Okemos Community Church until 2015.

George was active in the community, serving as president both of Friends of Historic Meridian Village and the Okemos Kiwanis. George loved gardening, reading and travel, and he led mission trips to Bolivia, Haiti and Nicaragua. He served for many years as chair of the Michigan Area Haiti Task Force for the United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Diane; and his four children: John Grettenberger (Mary) of Olympia, Washington, Susan Grettenberger (Nicole) of Lansing, Michigan, Charlotte Fitzgerald (Bruce) of Houghton Lake, Michigan, and Louis Grettenberger (Karen) of Grand Haven, Michigan. He is also survived by 27 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A celebration of George’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Okemos Community Church. The family will receive friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Okemos Community Church. An internment service will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Grand Rapids.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Committee on Relief. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com.

Cadillac News

