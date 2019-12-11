CADILLAC — George Stephen Youngert of Cadillac passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 83.
George was born on January 25, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan, to George and Bernadette (Guyett) Youngert. George answered the call of duty serving in the U.S. Army. He married Barbara Ann Meerschaert on February 27, 1960. They spent 53 wonderful years together until her passing in November 2013. George worked in sales for most of his career. In his spare time, he enjoyed helping Barbara work in her many gardens, landscaping and remodeling their home. He was a member of the Cadillac Senior Center Kitchen Band for many years. George was a faithful member of St. Ann Catholic Church and a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and the Moose Lodge.
George is survived by his children, Marie (Eugene) Decker, Patricia (John) Copeland, Peter (Sheri) Youngert and Phillip (Michelle) Youngert; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Youngert; his parents; and siblings, Joe, Carl and Beverly.
A funeral mass will be conducted on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation held a half hour prior at St. Ann Catholic Church. Officiating will be Fr. Michael Janowski. Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Detroit on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
