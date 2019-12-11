CADILLAC — George Stephen Youngert of Cadillac passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 83.

George was born on January 25, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan, to George and Bernadette (Guyett) Youngert. George answered the call of duty serving in the U.S. Army. He married Barbara Ann Meerschaert on February 27, 1960. They spent 53 wonderful years together until her passing in November 2013. George worked in sales for most of his career. In his spare time, he enjoyed helping Barbara work in her many gardens, landscaping and remodeling their home. He was a member of the Cadillac Senior Center Kitchen Band for many years. George was a faithful member of St. Ann Catholic Church and a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and the Moose Lodge.

George is survived by his children, Marie (Eugene) Decker, Patricia (John) Copeland, Peter (Sheri) Youngert and Phillip (Michelle) Youngert; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Youngert; his parents; and siblings, Joe, Carl and Beverly.

A funeral mass will be conducted on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation held a half hour prior at St. Ann Catholic Church. Officiating will be Fr. Michael Janowski. Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Detroit on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.