CADILLAC — George Stephen Youngert of Cadillac passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 83.
A funeral mass will be conducted on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation held a half hour prior at St. Ann Catholic Church. Officiating will be Fr. Michael Janowski. Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Detroit on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
A complete obituary will appear in next Wednesday's edition of the Cadillac News. The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.