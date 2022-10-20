George William Ice, Jr. of Cadillac passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 87.
George was born on August 3, 1935 in Bay City, Michigan to George William & Ida May (Bradd) Ice and they preceded him in death.
George grew up working in his father's junk yard where he started to drive stock cars at the age of 14. He drove for his father at the race tracks of Whittemore, Tri-City, and Dixie and did very well. In 1956 he raced the summer in Ohio and Indiana where he met and raced Darrel Dieringer.
On June 1, 1957 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bay City, Michigan he married the Nancy Kalkmann and she preceded him in death on September 17, 2013. Together they had two children, Mark and Marianne. In 1959 they moved to Cadillac along with his father to run a junk yard for E. Linick & Co. While living in Cadillac George raced at the fairgrounds and finished his career racing at Berlin Raceway.
In 1976 he started his own scrap yard, Ice Auto Parts of Manton, which he and his son operated until his death. In the mid 1980's he and Mark started the Haring and Lake City Railroad in effort to rebuild the E. Shay original logging railroad. They laid 3/4 of a mile track, built two locomotives, several cars and a building in Haring Township, working right until his passing.
He is survived by his son, Mark Ice of Cadillac; daughter Marianne (Mark "Airborne") Carlson of Manton; granddaughter, Antoinette Carlson of Rapid City, South Dakota.
Cremation has taken place. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
