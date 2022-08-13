George William "Jim" Tessman of Luther passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at home. He was 77.
Jim was born April 7, 1945 in Tustin to Edwin Albert and Inez Louise (Jensen) Tessman and they preceded him in death.
Jim worked at Cy's Body Shop in Cadillac for many years. He enjoyed racing cars, horses and horse pulling competitions. He was an avid outdoorsman; hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and competed in archery events. More than anything Jim loved his family and had a strong faith. He was a great husband, father and grandfather, earning his favorite title of "Pa".
On October 30, 1965 in Tustin he married Joyce Ann Leusby and she survives him along with their daughters: Teresa (Sengphet) Vongphasouk of Cadillac and Tammy (Jeff) Holmes of Luther; grandchildren: Stacey, Alicia (Michael), Monique, Chelsea (Kyle), Brandon, Seng (Courtney); great-grandchildren: Cody, Emily, Elliana, Roman, Willow, Jeffry James, Destiny, Ella, Gage, Evelyn, Lily Sue, Micah, Isabella; siblings: Diane (Ron) Strandell of Luther, Ruth (Richard) Young of LeRoy, Gordon Tessman of Cadillac, Kathleen (Jim) Rodriguez of Texas; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Tessman of Evart and Caroline Tessman of Tustin and three special sisters-in-law, Dawn, Bonnie and Karen.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers: Richard Tessman, Doug (Mary) Tessman and Kenny Tessman.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
