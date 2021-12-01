Georgia Ann Remington of Cadillac passed away November 27, 2021 at Munson Healthcare, Cadillac Hospital. She was 85.
Georgia was born March 2, 1936 in Cadillac, Michigan to George and June (Austin) Campbell, who preceded her in death. On April 15, 2000 she married Harry "Rex" Remington, who preceded her in death on October 7, 2015.
Georgia retired from the State of Michigan Corrections Department as a clerk/ typist. After retirement, Georgia served as secretary to the State Employees Retirement Association (SERA).
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Cadillac. Georgia had a love of music, especially choir and piano music. She was an avid gardener and loved flowers. Georgia was also an animal lover and was especially fond of her cats, Kitters and Perkins. She loved to shop and had an appreciation for nice clothing. She was very proud to have well-dressed and cared for children. Georgia loved to travel and enjoyed many trips around the country.
She is survived by her children: Marguerite (Dean) Shank of Idaho, Theresa Belanger of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Jerome Belanger and Lyndon Belanger both of Georgia; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; Marlene (Carlton) Kohler and Joel (Linda) Campbell all of Cadillac; and in-laws, Sue Campbell of Manton and Sherry Campbell of Manistee.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Emily Shank; siblings: Patricia "Patsy" Arrington, Dale Campbell and Bruce Campbell; and her first husband, Leon Belanger.
The family would like to extend thanks to the Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Department at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital as well as Michelle, Wes and Dale with Cadillac City Fire Department and MMR and her close friend, Beth Ruck.
A celebration of life will be held summer of 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) or Salvation Army. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
