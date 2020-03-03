MIDDLEBURY — Georgia C. Wier, 66, of Middlebury passed away 8:01 p.m. on Saturday evening after a three year battle with cancer. She was born on September 27, 1953 in Cadillac, Michigan to John and Hilma (Holmberg) Wier, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by two sons, Jason (Sheri) Wier of Middlebury, IN and Matthew (Kahla) Wier of Windsor Heights, IA; three grandchildren, Danielle, Andrew, and Lille; two sisters, Ruth (Mark) VanBogelen of Manchester, MI, Teresa (Mark) Camilleri of Midland, MI; brother, Gary (Cindy) Wier, Anaheim Hills, CA.
Georgia loved spending time with her family, gardening, traveling, walking, snowshoeing, and cross country skiing. She volunteered, doing gardening for the Middlebury Parks Department, where she also served on the board. She enjoyed working as an accountant. She earned her Bachelor of Science at Indiana Wesleyan and then her MBA from Baker College in 2005.
A viewing will be held at Clinton Frame Church, Goshen on Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Services will be conducted by Pastors Sebastiano Rosa and Linda Miller, both of the church.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Middlebury Parks Department.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.
