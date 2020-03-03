Georgia C. Wier

MIDDLEBURY — Georgia C. Wier, 66, of Middlebury passed away 8:01 p.m. on Saturday evening after a three year battle with cancer. She was born on September 27, 1953 in Cadillac, Michigan to John and Hilma (Holmberg) Wier, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by two sons, Jason (Sheri) Wier of Middlebury, IN and Matthew (Kahla) Wier of Windsor Heights, IA; three grandchildren, Danielle, Andrew, and Lille; two sisters, Ruth (Mark) VanBogelen of Manchester, MI, Teresa (Mark) Camilleri of Midland, MI; brother, Gary (Cindy) Wier, Anaheim Hills, CA.

Georgia loved spending time with her family, gardening, traveling, walking, snowshoeing, and cross country skiing. She volunteered, doing gardening for the Middlebury Parks Department, where she also served on the board. She enjoyed working as an accountant. She earned her Bachelor of Science at Indiana Wesleyan and then her MBA from Baker College in 2005.

A viewing will be held at Clinton Frame Church, Goshen on Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to   11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Services will be conducted by Pastors Sebastiano Rosa and Linda Miller, both of the church.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Middlebury Parks Department.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.