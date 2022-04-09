Gerald Allen Getty, of Cadillac and Manton, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was 81.
He was born to William and Helen (Stoll) Getty on July 3, 1940, in Petoskey. He graduated from Manton High School in 1959. He spent time working at the Cadillac Malleable, Cherry Ribet in California and was a truck driver for many years. Gerald was a proud member of the Son's of the AMVETS. He loved mushroom hunting and could even sot them from his car going down a two-track. He enjoyed taking rides, especially through the woods, and sitting at the lake watching the water. Gerald loved woodworking and was a talented craftsman. He made many cherished projects and pieces of furniture for family and friends. In 1983, he hauled the National Christmas Tree from Cadillac to Washington D.C., for Dale Hooker Trucking. He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan, but, most of all he loved his family.
Gerald is survived by his brother, James P. Getty of Traverse City; daughters, Pam (Randy) Klifman of Ludington, Kim (Tim) Hiltz of St. Leon, IN; his son, Tim Getty of Cadillac; daughter -in-law, Crystal Getty of Arkadelphia, AR; 12 grandkids; four great-grandkids; and many special friends at the AMVETS in Cadillac; as well as other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, LaDonna Jordan; and his son, Jimmy Getty
Per his wishes, a private graveside committal service will be held. A special thank you to all the nurses and staff at Autumnwood for the care given to our dad.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family or to the Cadillac AMVETS. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
