CADILLAC — Gerald Alan Reamer of Cadillac passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 70.
Al was born March 2, 1949 in Cadillac to Gerald Jerome and Margaret Eleanor (Zenner) Reamer and they preceded him in death.
He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1967 and later attended Central Michigan University. He served honorably in the United States Navy.
Al worked at Cadillac Rubber and Plastics for 25 years. He later worked at Positive Chimney for about 20 years, specializing in log home maintenance. Al was a hard worker and passed on that work ethic to his children. He was a master repairman, repairing anything for anyone who asked for help.
Al enjoyed league bowling at Parkview Lanes for many years. He loved spending time at “The Woods‘; building epic bonfires, playing croquet and horseshoes and deer hunting. Al hosted an annual Memorial Day campout and loved spending time with friends at trout camp.
He is survived by his children: Travis (Angie) Reamer of Negaunee and Andrea (Russell) Williams of Naples, Florida; grandchildren: Lucas and Landen Reamer and Ava and Tyler Williams; his life partner Leanne Blue of Cadillac and her children: Kevin Blue and Paul Blue; siblings: Tom, Mike (Candy), Dan, Dave, and Curt Reamer and Melissa (Steve) Schuiling; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and special friends.
Al was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Steve.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services with Deacon Frank Kopasz officiating. Friends may meet the family Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. His final resting place will be Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.