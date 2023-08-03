Gerald Alan Sours passed away on August 1st 2023 at the age of 71. He was born January 29th, 1952. Jerry grew up on the family farm in Hoxeyville Michigan, where he would later live and raise his own family. During his teenage years he became a bit of a wild man, but never got in any serious trouble. (Or at least was never caught.) It was during these wild years that Jerry met Linda Felsk. They were married on November 30th, 1974, and would remain together for 48 years until his passing.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Linda (Felsk) Sours. He is also survived by his two sons, David Sours and Eric Sours, his daughter-in-law, Stacy (Force) Sours, and his grandchildren, Marryn Sours, Cashton Sours, and Kruz Ferrel. He is survived by his sisters, Margaret (Jim) Lakies, and Rebecca (Kent) Taylor. He is further survived by brothers-in-law, Bill (Mary) Felsk, Mike (Barbie) Felsk and mother-in-law, Delores Felsk.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wallace Sours, his mother, Phyllis (Peterson) Sours, and brother, Richard Sours. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, William (Bill) Felsk, and brother-in-law, John Felsk.
Jerry started out the work world as a short order cook in Hoxeyville. After graduating from Cadillac Senior High in 1970, he began a career in road construction. Similar to his father plowing the roads for the County, Jerry built them. He built roads in the Upper and Lower Peninsulas. Chances are, if you have traveled at all, you were on a road Jerry built. He worked for multiple companies as a paver operator and would eventually earn a supervisory position with Rieth-Riley Construction. He was able to retire 11 years ago.
Friends and family were everything to Jerry. He maintained very close relationships throughout his life and made people laugh wherever he went. With his friends and family, he enjoyed fishing on the big and small lakes, and hunting locally and in Iowa. After his retirement, Jerry and Linda took many trips out West to see the mountains, animals, and just enjoy their time together. He loved cooking food for his family and friends. He split wood, plowed driveways, worked his garden, and took care of his neighbors and loved ones. He loved sitting with his friends while enjoying a cigar and a beer, or relaxing on his porch watching who was driving or walking by. Throughout the years, both his sons remained close to the Hoxeyville area, allowing his relationship with his kids to only grow stronger as time passed. Jerry was able to spend tons of time with his grandchildren and excelled at being Grandpa.
Please join us in remembering Jerry on Saturday, August 5th, 2023, during a memorial gathering from 4pm to 6pm at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Love Inc at, 753 Sunnyside Dr., Cadillac, MI 49601. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.